Lynn Malsam
Republic, WA
Lynn passed away in her home on February 19, 2021, in Republic, WA. She was born on October 3, 1958, in Louisville, KY, to Jerry and Rose Covert. In 1966, they moved to Leavenworth, WA, where Jerry grew up. She graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1976, and graduated from Eastern Washington University, in 1980. She married Douglas Malsam, in 1980, and their daughter, Megan, was born in 1984. She taught Kindergarten, until they moved to Republic, when they bought Tiffany's Resort. They owned and operated Tiffany's Resort, from 1995 to 2016, where they made many lifelong friends. She loved to travel and loved spending time and doing craft projects with her nieces, nephew, and great-nephews.
She is survived by husband, Douglas; daughter, Megan (Jon) Wright; mother, Rose Covert; sisters-in-law: Cindy Covert and Barbara Covert; mother and father-in-law, Janet and Ralph Malsam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwayne and Debbie McMahon and Dean and Kelly Malsam, nieces: Seneca (Randy), Kinna (Ethan), Heather (Travis), Tia, Brie (Ken), Amanda (Branden), Shelby, and Taylor; and nephew, Dylan. She was preceded in death by father, Jerry Covert; and brothers: Steve and Gary.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring at Curlew Lake. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.