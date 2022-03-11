M. Eugenia “Genie”
Miller
February 6, 1929 – February 23, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
M. Eugenia “Genie” Miller, 93, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Genie was born in New York City, NY, on February 6, 1929, to Ralph Rivera and Mary Grissetti. She attended Holy Rosary Convent and Julie Richman all girls high school in New York. She graduated from New Dorp High School on Staten Island and then worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and the Civil Air Patrol in New York.
Genie married Nicholas Roy Vespier in Jersey City, NJ, before moving to Richland, WA. It was there that their children, Michele Eugenia Vespier and Roy Thomas Vespier, were born. While in the TriCities, she graduated from Columbia Basin College with her Associates Degree. She then attended Central Washington University and graduated in 1965, with her Bachelor's Degree in Education and Sociology. She taught school at Marcus Whitman Elementary in Richland, WA, before attending the University of Nice, France.
In 1968, she married Roy L. Miller in Wenatchee, WA, where they began their life together. She then began her 25-year teaching career in the Wenatchee School District, where she taught at Columbia and Washington Elementary School.
Genie had a lifelong interest in travel and languages. Genie and Roy, along with many close friends and family, enjoyed numerous trips to France, Italy, Spain, and many other European Countries. Genie was an accomplished watercolor painter. She enjoyed opera, reading, playing bridge, walking, Tai Chi, and knitting. Her grandkids have fond memories of her language tapes and opera music consistently playing in the background of her home. Genie was proud of her Italian heritage and often shared it with her family.
Genie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wenatchee, WA, and the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the Washington State Retired Teacher's Association and The Sons of Italy.
During their retirement years, Roy and Genie spent many years wintering in Palm Springs, CA, where they made several close friends that she treasured dearly. Genie spent 15 years as a member of the Artists Council and Service Council at Palm Springs Art Museum, where she and Roy also ushered many theater events. Genie had many wonderful travel experiences and enjoyed many hobbies, however, her main treasures in her life were her family. In addition to her children, Genie was blessed with four grandchildren: Sophia Leyden Ohlemann and Soren Leyden of Palm Springs, CA and Nicole Vespier Paule (Buck) and Aimee Vespier McGraw (Jacob) of Wenatchee, WA. She also had five great-grandchildren: Nicholas K. Ohlemann, Brynn and Reece Paule, and Sawyer and Sterling McGraw, that brought her great joy during her last years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Roy; and her loving children: Roy Vespier (Lilith) of Wenatchee, WA, and Michele Vespier of Cathedral City, CA; her devoted sister, Mabel Greene of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family, as well as friends that became like family. Genie was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Thomas Vespier.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, followed by a luncheon at Kuykendall Hall. Entombment will be held at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA.