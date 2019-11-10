M. Gail Christensen
October 13, 1934 – November 7, 2019
Cashmere, WA
Gail Christensen, 85, died at Highgate Senior Living, in Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Gail was born in Wenatchee, to Roger and Ruth Simon, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952.
On June 27, 1953, Gail married Lyle Christensen in Wenatchee, at the Central Washington Christian Church. Gail was active in the Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Hospital, Cashmere Women's Club, and enjoyed her Bridge Group.
Gail is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lyle Christensen of Cashmere, WA; children: Cora “Corky” (Dave) Kiehn of Peshastin, WA, Roger Christensen of Richland, WA, Victor (Malissa) Christensen of Ione, WA, and Scot (Michelle) Christensen of Kenmore, WA. Gail is also survived by 31 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial Tributes may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA, 98145. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.