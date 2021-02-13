M. Jesslyn Winter
Wenatchee, WA
Mary Jesslyn Warwick Winter passed away surrounded by family on February 7, 2021, at home in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on August 1, 1939, in Port Angeles, WA, to Leslie and Louise Marr Warwick. The second oldest of nine children, Jesslyn graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1956, at the age of 16, and later, graduated from Seattle University in psychology and education.
She met her husband, Joseph Winter, while at college and they married when she was 22. They made their first home together in Seattle, WA, having a son and daughter, and soon moved to Wenatchee, where they filled out their family with two more daughters.
Jesslyn was a patient and loving mother to her four children and, later, to her ten grandchildren. Ever supportive and positive, Jesslyn always made them feel accepted, supported, and encouraged. She stayed at home for their early years and later began teaching at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. She taught numerous elementary grades at St. Joe’s, over her 37-year career. She was a creative and devoted teacher who loved her students and the work she did with them. Jesslyn was a faithful Catholic who enjoyed being active in her parish. She shared friendships and served in the choir as the accompanist for many decades. She also was a member of St. Damien’s Guild as well as a volunteer in many other church-based activities, groups, and events. Jesslyn loved staying busy and useful. She made close and lasting friendships with so many that she met. Jesslyn always seemed to know exactly how to reach out and quietly help those in need of a friend.
One of Jesslyn’s favorite hobbies was quilting, at which she excelled. Her beautiful work has been shared with her family, friends, friends of friends, charities… really, anyone who she thought might be in need of a warm and colorful ‘little nothing’, as she humbly called her sewing. She always seemed to have a project going in her big messy sewing room, and so many pleasant afternoons were spent there with friends.
Jesslyn and Joe enjoyed their retirement in Wenatchee and at their Lake Wenatchee cabin, visiting with their children and grandchildren, whenever possible. Jesslyn was a devoted and caring wife to Joe, caring for him at home, until his death in 2015.
Jesslyn is survived by her four children: Mark (Helvi), Colleen (JT), Janet (John), and Julie (Darrell); ten grandchildren: Ian and Eric Winter, Joe, Alex and Amii Entrikin, Ryan, Jeff, Kyle and Mark Krstulich, and Soren Miller; and seven sisters: Helene, Nancy, Paula, Joan, Patti, Kathryn, and Sue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; and her brother, Joe.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Pat Sax and Jesslyn’s amazing group of friends, for their love and devotion, not only to Jesslyn, but to the whole family.
Limited capacity Memorial Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on February 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. There will be a live internet feed for all those who would like to attend virtually at https://youtu.be/2DbKprCGWW4. This link will also be posted on the front page of the St. Joseph Church website at www.stjosephwen.org.
If desired, donations may be sent to St. Joseph’s School, 600 St. Joseph Pl., Wenatchee, WA, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.