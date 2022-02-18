M. Leroy “Roy” Ayres passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022. His family was at his bedside. He was born on February 22, 1932, in Taney County, MO, to Vinson M. and Agnes O. (Jennings) Ayres. His family moved to Washington state when he was a young man. They worked for Thorndike Orchards. He was married to Gertrude “Trudy” Reed in 1951, and they had one daughter, Martha, and one granddaughter, Amy.
Roy later worked as a mechanic at a Ford and Mercury dealership in Renton, WA. He moved his family back to Orvoville, WA, for a while and taught himself to upholster. He made a good living. He moved back to the coast to work as a mechanic, where he retired from Bowen Scarff Ford. He really enjoyed visting and meeting new people; he never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy; his parents; and sister, Claudia. He is survived by his daughter, Martha; granddaughter, Amy; and several nieces; and nephews.
