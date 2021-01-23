M. Sue Hall Henry
January 19, 1940 - November 20, 2020
Anchorage, AK
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Murder mystery author M. Sue Henry, age 80, died in Anchorage, AK, on November 20, 2020. Books were her life. She was born Mathilda Sue Hall, in Salmon, ID, on January 19, 1940. She was the daughter of Lois H. Hall and Charles A. “Jack” Hall, and sister to Tom and John Hall. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1948, where she attended grade school and high school, graduating from Eastmont High School, in 1958. She proceeded to the University of Washington, where she earned her degree in English, in 1962. She served two years in the Peace Corps in Thailand, which she would reminisce about all of her days and where she met her lifelong friend, Toby Fogg, (nee Talbot).
Returning to the U.S. to begin graduate studies in library science at the University of Washington, she met Paul K. Henry, whom she married in 1965. They had two boys: Bruce and Eric. After moving to Pasadena, CA, in 1972, she worked at the Huntington Library. After they divorced, in 1974, she moved the boys to Fairbanks, AK, in 1975.
In Fairbanks, her burgeoning love for the Alaska frontier and her passion for books collided. She drove the bookmobile for the Fairbanks Public Library over roads that only someone from Fairbanks, during the pipeline construction, could appreciate.
Later, moving to Juneau, AK, she worked in the State Department of Education in Adult Education and dreamt of writing novels.
She moved to Anchorage, in 1984, and was the director of the Adult Learning Center at the University of Alaska. It was during this time that she wrote her first of 17 novels, Murder on the Iditarod Trail, which won the Macavity and Anthony Awards, in 1992, and was adapted for TV as," The Cold Heart of a Killer". She traveled extensively researching her novels and came to know and love the remotest corners of Alaska. She gave back to the writing community by teaching workshops all over the country.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles A.; mother, Lois H.; and brother, Thomas A. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Henry and Eric Henry; and her brother, John B. Hall.
No funeral or memorial is planned. However, you could sit down with a murder mystery or other book of your choice and read. She’d like that. Make donations to the Peace Corps, in memory of Sue Henry, at http://www.peacecorps.gov/give.