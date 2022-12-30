Maaike “Mae” Timmermans
October 19, 1939 – December 23, 2022
Maaike “Mae” Timmermans
October 19, 1939 – December 23, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Mae passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born in Ridderkerk, Netherlands, on October 19, 1939, and was one of 11 children of Arthur and Hendrika den Hoed. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1948. In 1956, her family moved from New Jersey to Grandview, WA.
Mae married Cornelius Kroes in 1961. They had four children: Adrian, Arthur, Walter and Rheta. In 1980, she married Wilbur Timmermans. They resided in Sunnyside, WA, where she had an antique shop. They moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1996, where she resided until her passing. They attended the First Baptist Church in Leavenworth, where they made many friends. Mae enjoyed walking Ski Hill, gardening and baking. She loved her home in Leavenworth for the past 26 years and the beautiful view it provided. Mae and Wilbur were fortunate to have made special friends with their neighbors, Tony and Shari Maffey.
Mae is survived by her husband, Wilbur Timmermans of Leavenworth, WA; two sons: Adrian Kroes and Arthur Kroes of Yakima, WA; daughter, Rheta Chase (Rob) of Vancouver, WA; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Kroes of Yakima, WA; step-children: Edie Timmermans (Chris) of Camas, WA, Heidi Judy, Carrie Schilperoort and Clinton Timmermans Sr. (Renee) all of Yakima, WA. There are 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mae was preceded in death by her son, Walter Kroes; and son-in-law, Dave Judy.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School. Those wishing to share their memories or sign Mae's on-line memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Arrangements are in the care of Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.
