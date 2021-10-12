Major Robert Joseph “Bob” Reilly
Wenatchee, WA
Major Robert Joseph “Bob” Reilly, U.S. Army, Ret., passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, after a long and courageous battle with heart failure, stemming primarily from his overseas service to his country. Bob was greeted with love and joy, by the open arms of his beloved wife, Joan, who preceded him to the After-life. Bob was born on March 7, 1936, in Spokane, WA, the son of John Francis and Vivian Helen (White) Reilly.
Bob started his lifelong career with the United States Army, in 1953, OCS Fort Benning, in 1960, and EOAC, Fort Belvoir, in 1968. Bob had extensive service overseas, notably with the USA, in Korea, 1961-1962, and Vietnam, 1966-1967, 1969-1970.
Although Bob was a highly decorated combat veteran, he would rarely speak of his service overseas nor never of his many commendations. Bob was awarded: Decorated Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service medal, Army Commendation medal with two oak leaf clusters, Vietnam Service medal with seven battle stars, Armed Forces Reserve medal with 10-year device, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with silver star, Vietnam Campaign medal, Valorous Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation award, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Unit Citation award, Vietnam Civil Action Honor medal Unit Citation with Oak Leaf Cluster, Parachutist Badge, Recipient recognition award for United Nations Peacekeeping Forces, 1988.
After retiring in 1981, Bob began a career committed to improving the lives of others through a second career in addiction therapy and counseling. For this work, Bob obtained a BS in Psychology, at Seattle University, graduating in 1985.
Bob was the definition of service in action, always understated his contributions, and focused on the good he saw in people. His sacrifices during service to our country extracted a heavy toll mentally and physically. However, Bob was always positive and full of humor – even during the toughest of times. Bob was always positive and never complained. His strength and service will be missed immensely by friends, family, and the greater Wenatchee community. His family loved him dearly and will forever be grateful and honored for his service and example.
Bob’s life-long love, his wife, Joan, preceded him in death, in 2019, after almost 59 years of marriage; also preceding him in death are his brother, Jim; sisters: Margaret, Vivian, and Maureen; and grandson, Justin Wilcox. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary of Spokane, WA; nephew, Michael (Marilyn); many nieces and nephews; sons: Sean Michael and Patrick Joseph; and daughter, Bridget Colleen Weis (Steve); grandson, Matthew Weis; and granddaughter, Megan Weis.
A Tribute Service will be at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 428 King St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.