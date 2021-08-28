Mandel “Amon” Vickery, 80, of Waterville, WA, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Amon was born June 28, 1941, in Melbourne AR, to Burley Vickery and Marie Price Vickery. He was one of seven children. He attended Orondo and Eastmont Schools, and was a member of the first Eastmont High School baseball team.
Amon’s career began as an orchard foreman in Orondo, WA. He joined the Central Washington Grain Growers as a warehouseman, in 1967, and retired in 2004, after 37 years.
Amon was an active member of his community. After retirement, he volunteered numerous hours at the Waterville Recycling Center. He was a Little League coach, 50-year member of the Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge, past member of the Waterville Wranglers, and member of the Desert Canyon Golf Club for many years.
Amon’s love for his family and friends was immeasurable. He was affectionately known as the “neighborhood dad”. Amon never passed up an opportunity to corral friends and family to share his humorous stories. He was loved by all! Amon was an avid Waterville Shockers fan. He devoted numerous hours to his children’s community and school activities. An outdoor enthusiast, he loved his family camping trips, clam digging at Ocean Shores, and fishing at the local lakes. An adventurer, he and Diana enjoyed hiking, taking trips to Hawaii, San Juan Islands, and exploring the Canadian Rockies. He had a passion for old cars, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Amon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana Mires Vickery; daughter, Wendy (Jim) Willie; son, Brian (Kristen) Vickery; siblings: Don Vickery and Rowena Holguin; grandchildren: Amber Imhof, Nathan Gowing, and Brooklyn Vickery; great-grandchildren: Rhylynn, Landon, Harvey, Madeline, and Eugene. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Moudy; sisters: Ruth McGee, Darlene Myers, and Loi Allen.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Waterville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Waterville City Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or the Knights of Columbus, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
