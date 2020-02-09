Marcelene Evelyn Huffman King
Wenatchee, WA
Marcelene Evelyn Huffman King passed away on January 25, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by her children. Marcelene was born on November 10, 1930, to Milburn and Ruby Huffman, at the family home in Ava, MO. She was the oldest of five children and moved to Entiat, WA, with her family at the age of 14, where she attended Entiat High School.
Marcelene met and married Victor King in Wenatchee, WA, where they made their home for the next 62 years, until Victor passed away in 2012.
Marcelene was known for her friendliness and could make just about anyone feel comfortable. She was a stay-at-home mom, who made sure her children attended Sunday School each week and was involved in all their activities. She enjoyed traveling and was especially known for her beautiful garden, where she worked most every day, and loved to share her knowledge of flowers with friends and family. From the time the children were young, Marcelene enjoyed looking for vintage furniture at yard sales and refinishing them. Her home was full of beautiful pieces she had reclaimed. She was an avid quilter and after the children were gone from home, she packed apples at Phillipi’s Fruit until arthritis made it too difficult to continue. Marcelene loved music and was a wonderful dancer, something she and Victor enjoyed throughout their marriage as members of the local aerie of the Eagles. The true light of her life were her grandchildren and later, her great-grandchildren.
Marcelene was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin King; husband, Victor King; parents, Milburn Huffman and Ruby Jenkins Huffman: and her brother, Albert “David” Huffman. She is survived by her daughters: Vickie Anderson (Randy) of Cashmere, WA, Brenda Steady (John) of Entiat, WA; son Daryl “Wayne” King (Jean) of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Bethany Dorey, Benjamin Dorey, Wade Steady and Will Steady; her great-grandchildren; Leo Dorey, Isabella Dorey, and Kiera Steady; siblings: Densil Huffman, Donna Larsen, and Doris Bruc; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. The family would like to thank the staff at Highgate House, where Marcelene lived the last four years. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., and will be held at Highgate House Assisted Living, 1320 S. Miller, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marcelene’s name to Seattle Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005 or online at https://www.seattlechildrens.org
/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.