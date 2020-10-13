Marcia Kay Miller
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Marcia Miller passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 in Seattle, WA. Marcia was born in Seattle, WA, November 16, 1951.
When Marcia was four years old, she was welcomed into the loving family of Erwin and Dorothy Miller. The three made their home in Dryden, WA, where Marcia developed her love for people and family. Erwin passed away in a car accident one and a half years later. With the help of family and friends, Dorothy began raising Marcia as a single working mother.
In 1960, Marcia and Dorothy joined the family of Raymond “Bud” Schmitten, when Dorothy and Bud were married. They moved to Cashmere, WA, and Marcia was now part of a very active larger family circle. Bud, a single father, was raising his teenage children, Rollie and Connie. They resided on the same street with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. They were surrounded by family, orchards, horse pastures, and the view of the beautiful Cascade Mountains. In 1963, Marcia’s brother, Raymond, was born and she had her very own baby brother to spoil.
Her teenage years were full of family activities…Fishing, hiking, skiing, camping, and large family gatherings. She was active in high school with The Cashmere Rainbow Girls #29, tennis, and hanging out with her many friends. She had a very special relationship with her grandmother, Eva Schmitten, who embraced Marcia’s gregarious personality and taught her much about how to enjoy the simple things in life.
Marcia graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1970, and went on to study at Wenatchee Beauty School, graduating in 1973. Marcia’s 47 year career as a beautician began. She served clients, who all became friends in many towns throughout Washington, working in various salons in Cashmere, Wenatchee, Bothell, Lynnwood, and Seattle.
Marcia volunteered much of her time to help people in need. She would help with setting up events in her apartment building and donated much of her time doing hair in several nursing homes and in the apartment buildings where she lived.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Dorothy Schmitten; and father, Erwin Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Coffey (Radu Cubic); daughter, Heather Coffey; and granddaughter, Samantha Cordner; siblings: Rolland Schmitten (Barbara), Connie Tarver, Ray Schmitten (Trish).
A Graveside Service will be held October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cashmere Cemetery. Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.