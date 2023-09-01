Margaret A. Martin, age 81, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on August 22, 2023. Marge was born and raised in the town of Butte, MT, on December 29, 1941, to the parents of Martin Elbert Hawk and Betty June (Kitto) Hawk. There, she had found the love of her life, Albert, and on June 18, 1962, they were married. They remained married for 55 (devoted and loving) years prior to Albert's passing in 2018.
Marge was a dedicated and devoted housewife and mother to her family for many years. She had resided with her husband, Al, in Spokane, WA, until the year 1985. At this time, they were to move to the Wenatchee Valley to pursue a new endeavor in the agricultural industry, growing a variety of apples and cherries. She had lived a very fulfilling and prosperous life. Her church home was Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.
Marge is survived by her four sons and their spouses: Chris of Colville, WA, David and Sandy of Wenatchee, WA, Lewis and Roseanne of Nine Mile Falls, WA, James and Tracie of Colbert, WA; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Carl; sister, Donna; sister, Marlene; and many other family members and friends. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; father, Martin; and mother, Betty.
Marge was blessed with many friends and people of the community. The orchard employees for many years were like family, as were all the many people and friends met in the church as well as social events.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Sage Hills Church. Jim Harbour will be officiating at The Sage Hills Church at 1601 5th St., in Wenatchee, WA, 98801. To leave thoughts and memories go to jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
