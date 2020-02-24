Margaret B. Judkins
1926-2020
Wenatchee, WA
The waves echo behind me.
Patience-Faith-Openness
is what the sea has to teach.
Simplicity-Solitude-Intermittency...
But there are other beaches to explore.
There are more shells to find.
This is only the beginning.
Gift from the Sea
Anne Morrow Lindbergh
On February 11, 2020, Margaret B. Judkins died peacefully in her sleep, due to complications of Alzheimer's. She was born October 12, 1926, on the family homestead in Roseglen, ND, the seventh of ten children, to Bernt and Emma (Pederson) Fines, Norwegian immigrants. Margaret graduated from Minot High School in 1944, and moved to Yakima with family, in 1946, going to work for the telephone company. In 1952, she met and married Lt. Vernon T. Judkins. As an officer's wife, she spent 16 years traveling the world, meeting new people and learning new languages. From Venezuela, to Chicago, to the Canal Zone, she created a beautiful home for her family.
After Vern's military retirement in 1968, they moved to Bothell, WA, where he established a law practice and she volunteered in the community. They were active members of Bothell First Lutheran Church, Bothell Sons of Norway, and Inglewood Golf and Country Club. Margaret loved reading, needlepoint, and taking long walks with friends. In 1992, they retired to the sunshine of Tucson, AZ, where they lived a life full of golfing, bridge, and exploring the southwest.
Margaret was a farm girl from the prairies of North Dakota, but her first love was the ocean. Her home was filled with shells and memories of the beach. Every year they returned to her favorite place, the Surf and Sand Resort at Laguna Beach, CA, where she never tired of walking barefoot in the sand, collecting bits and pieces of shells, and watching the sunset over the Pacific. That's where she is now; wearing her straw hat and big sunglasses, sipping a glass of good wine on the balcony, a pile of new shells by her side.
She was preceded in death by Vernon, her husband of 63 years; and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Peter Rutherford of Wenatchee, WA; her step-son Michael Judkins of Eloy, AZ; five grandchildren: Sera (Patrick) Mathewes of Ashland OR, Jason (Sandra) Judkins of Poulsbo, WA, Katie Judkins Conwell of Palo Alto, CA, Michael (Maggie) Rutherford of Lake Forest Park, WA, and Steven Rutherford of Seattle, WA.
Margaret's service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be interred with her husband, Lt. Col. Vernon T. Judkins. We would like to thank her Beneficial caregivers, Maple Lodge Adult Family Home, Dr. Feinman, and Central Washington Hospital Hospice for their loving care and support. Remembrances may be made in her name to Central Washington Hospital Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee WA. 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.