Margaret Byrd
SEL'PAL'QS
Malott, WA
Margaret Ann Charley Byrd passed away on April 27, 2020, at age 65, in Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on August 10, 1954, in Brewster, WA, to Theophile B. Charley and Pearl Aleck Charley of Malott, WA. Margaret was raised in Malott attended Malott, Virginia Granger, Okanogan, and Omak schools, graduating in 1974. She met Charles Henry Byrd II, and they married at the Okanogan County Court House, together, raised two children: Pearl Irene Byrd and Charles Henry Byrd III. She was both a seasonal orchard worker and a homemaker. Margaret attended the 1910 Indian Shaker Church and also attended the Independent Church. Margaret loved to do beadwork that was taught to her by her mom, Pearl.
She is survived by her son, Charles Henry Byrd III of Malott, WA; twin grandsons: Leroy and Jaden Byrd of Puyallap, WA; sister, Marianne Charley of Okanogan, WA; brother, Terry Charley of Malott, WA; sister, Brenda Cirk (David) of Nespelem, WA; sister, Harriet Charley of Riverside, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.B. and Pearl Charley; daughter, Pearl Irene Byrd; and brother, Duane E. Charley.
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel on Elmway held a small service at 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2020. Burial followed at the Chilliwist Cemetery.
In respect of the current health restrictions, we will have a Celebration of Life for Margaret Ann Byrd at a later date. The family would like to say thank you to our first responder for always being there for our sister, Margaret, and to all the dialysis staff for watching over Margaret, as well as Chaplain Scott