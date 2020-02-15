Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Twyeffort
East Wenatchee, WA
The final piece in the puzzle of Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Harrison Twyeffort was put into place, when she died on February 11, 2020. The first piece was placed on November 26, 1947, when she was the first child born to Edward Harrison and Kathryn V. Larson in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She lost her father in October, 1956. Subsequently, in 1960, her mother moved her and her four siblings to Las Cruces, NM. It was there that Peggy met a red-headed lanky guy named Dale K. Twyeffort. After she graduated from Las Cruces High in 1965, she attended New Mexico State University and graduated, in 1969, with a degree in education. A big piece was placed in her life when she married Dale, in August of 1969. The couple then moved to Pasadena, CA, where Dale finished his bachelor’s degree. In 1971, they moved to Kansas City, MO, where Dale attended Nazarene Theological Seminary, graduating in 1974. During this time, Peggy worked at a dress making company.
After Dale graduated, they moved to Red Bank, NJ, to Dale’s first church assignment. While there, Peggy earned a Masters in Library Science at Rutgers University. After three years, they moved to the first of two churches Dale pastored in Maine. During this time, their two daughters, Elinor Kathryn and Isabel Diane, were born.
The family moved back to Las Cruces in 1984. Peggy finally put her degree to work, when she was hired as a Children’s Librarian at the city library. In 1988, they moved to Portales, NM, where Peggy went to work at the Clovis Community College Library in Clovis, NM. Then, in 1991, they moved to Truth or Consequences, NM, where Peggy was hired as the middle school librarian, and worked there for 22 years, before retiring in 2013. In February of 2014, she and Dale moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where her lifelong dream to own her own house was fulfilled. She and Dale celebrated their 50th anniversary in August of 2019, with a cruise to Alaska. After six wonderful, fulfilling, years she died on February 11, 2020, from cancer.
Peggy was a multi-talented person with a wide range of interests, including: reading and books, cooking, doing jigsaw puzzles and crosswords, playing games on her computer and tablet, working with children, cross stitching, knitting and some quilting, sewing, gardening, and feeding the birds, especially quail. She was very involved in her church, especially with women’s ministries, Vacation Bible School, and Operation Christmas Child.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dale K. Twyeffort; sisters: Patti (Larry) Kennedy, and Linda (Richard) Habiak; brothers: Robert “Alex” Harrison, and John Harrison; daughters: Elinor Kathryn Irish, and Isabel Diane (Jonathan) Birch; step-sister, Mary (Remy) Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Pastor Mike Malmin will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.