Margaret Jean Delabarre
January 3, 1930 - March 23, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Margaret Jean Seyster Delabarre was born on January 3, 1930, in Wenatchee, WA, to Alvin and Dorothy Sumner Seyster. She grew up on an apple ranch in Wenatchee, where her grandparents were pioneers. Margaret met her future husband, Maurice, in high school in Wenatchee where they both graduated.
After graduation, she went to Stephens College in Columbia, MO, for a year. They married and moved to Seattle, WA, where Maurice graduated from the University of Washington, then went to work for a trucking company. He was transferred to Wenatchee for three years, two years later, they were transferred to Portland, OR, and a year after that, they were sent to California, where Maurice became the Vice President of Finance for Pacific Intermountain Express (PIE), in Oakland, CA. They lived in the Bay Area for 24 years and raised their three boys there. While living in Hayward, Margaret completed her AA at Chabot Community College. Her three sons were involved in many extracurricular activities including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Little League, Sr. League, as well as school sports. Margaret herself was very involved in the PTA, YWCA, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, her church, and many other activities. After the boys graduated from high school and had begun college, Margaret and Maurice moved back to Washington. They settled in Bellevue, WA, to be closer to their parents. In 1984, they joined Bellevue Presbyterian Church, where he was elected an Elder and she was elected a Deacon.
Margaret and Maurice sang in the 124-member choir of First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, WA. They went three times with the choir on concert tours to Europe, where the choir sang in many Cathedrals and Churches in middle European countries. One highlight was singing in San Marco, St. Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy, as well as the German Concentration Camp at Dachau, in Poland. She retired from the choir in 2013, after 22 years.
Margaret volunteered with Jubilee Reach Center for ten years and was involved in the knitting and sewing group at First Presbyterian Church, as well as the Widow's groups, Bible Study, Sanctuary Care, and Women's circle. After 30 years in their home in Bellevue, and after 50 years of marriage, Maurice passed away. Margaret then made the move into senior independent living at Pacific Regent in Bellevue.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Maurice; an infant daughter, Karen; an infant grandson, Connor; an adult grandson, Kyle; sisters: Susan Maughan and Dorothy Landin; and brother, A.J. “Butch” Seyster. She is survived by her sons: Mike (Marica), Mark (Bonnie), and Mitch (Robin); five grandchildren: Kevin, Brooke, Victoria, Dillon, and Nicole; three great-granddaughters: Shaela, Rian, and Alina; two great-grandsons: Luca and Gino of California; sister, Sarah Sessions of Bellingham, WA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was very proud of her sons and grandchildren and loved family get-togethers with her many cousins and their families, and the many years of family get-togethers at Lake Wenatchee.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA, 98004. Remembrances may be made in Margaret's name to Bellevue Presbyterian Church or Jubilee Reach.