Margaret Joan Bradley
Malaga, WA
Long time Malaga, WA, orchard owner, Margaret J. Bradley, age 92, passed away peacefully at her Malaga home, on November 6, 2021, after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born January 22, 1929, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the sixth child of Rexford George Carson and Lily Hemmings Carson. She spent the majority of her childhood in British Columbia, Canada. In 1930, the family traveled by train to the far western edge of Canada to join relatives and start a new life in Brackendale, BC; a few years later, they moved to nearby Squamish, BC.
Growing up in Squamish, then accessible only by ferry, Margaret enjoyed the companionship of her many siblings, as they lived out their very isolated and rural life: playing pranks on each other and their friends, hiking the towering granite Stawamus Chief, mushrooming, berry picking, fishing, helping their mother doing chores in the garden, gathering wood, and taking care of the younger children. After high school, Margaret followed in the footsteps of her aunt and namesake, Margaret Carson Ryan, and began a nurses training course in nearby Vancouver, Canada. It was here, in 1947, that she met her future husband, Gordon William Bradley, a dual US/Canadian citizen, living just across the border in Washington State.
After a whirlwind courtship, Margaret and Gordon were married on June 13, 1947, and began their married life with an extended adventure traveling to California. There, they both worked for a time, while enjoying the beaches and sunshine. They then returned to Bellingham, WA, where their first child, Sharon, was born in 1948. Margaret and Gordon both worked at the State Hospital in Sedro Woolley, WA, while Gordon attended Western Washington University. After he graduated, Gordon and Margaret briefly tried living in Seattle, WA, but after a month, they decided to move to eastern Washington. There, they began a new life adventure as farmers, purchasing an apricot orchard in Rock Island, WA, in 1954; their son, Craig Bradley, was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1956. Later, in 1963, they purchased a pear, apple, and cherry orchard in Malaga, where Margaret and Gordon raised their children: Sharon and Craig, and lived out the remainder of their lives.
Margaret was “Grandma Bradley” to all the younger people in her life, whether they were five or 50, and whether they were related to her or not. She especially loved small babies, and after a long and fulfilling life, had become the proud matriarch of five generations. She loved knitting and crocheting, and most of her extended family have been blessed with gifts of her handy work. Margaret would fearlessly tackle any challenge that came her way, including killing rattlesnakes, building sheds, installing a fireplace, shooing bears away from her mushroom drying operation, and keeping Gordon on track.
Margaret was very active, working hard all her life to supplement their farming income. She worked for many years as a surgical nurse at the local hospital in Wenatchee, while also helping out in the orchard. Following her sister, Betty’s, lead in British Columbia, a mid-life adventure came when Margaret began a wild mushroom export business, Madame Mushroom, in Washington State. Margaret and Betty traveled all over western Canada and the U.S., setting up buying stations and processing the mushrooms for export to Germany, France, and Japan; both locations operated for a number of years.
Margaret and Gordon were always eager to see new places, and they had many travel adventures in later years, going on several cruises to New Zealand, Australia, Africa, South America and the Amazon River, Mexico, Machu Picchu, the Galapagos, China, Japan, Italy, Greece, Korea, and Laos. They also traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada, visiting Hawaii many times, Yellowstone, the Southwest, Florida, Alaska, and western Canada. In the past several years, Margaret especially looked forward to staying for a few weeks each winter with her brother, Bup Carson, at his condo on Maui, sometimes accompanied by her sister, Betty, and sometimes by her granddaughter, Jennifer.
Margaret was preceded in death, in 2010, by her husband of 64 years, Gordon Bradley; and also by her brothers: Rex Carson, Bruce Carson I, Bob Carson, Chris Carson, Bert Carson, and Dan Carson; and sisters: Joyce Dawson and Dianne Wetterstrom. She is survived by her brothers: Bruce “Bup” Carson, Bill Carson, and Jack Carson; sisters: Ruth Fenton and Betty Foote. She is survived by nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention by name! Margaret is also survived by her daughter, Sharon Seal; son Craig Bradley (Lorrie); grandchildren: Jennifer Wiggs (Joe), Kim Rose (Oliver), Jeff Seal, Craig Seal (Janice), Chris Seal (Sue) and Josh Bradley (Payton); great- grandchildren Justin Wiggs (Bri), Jordan Wiggs, Roma Seal, Colton Seal, Mitch Seal (Landi), Miranda Seal, Elliot Rose and Isaac Rose; great- great-grandchildren: Emery Wiggs, Elsie Wiggs and Holly Seal.
Margaret was a warm and caring individual, much loved and cherished by her family and all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed. She left us with a lifetime of memories to treasure. For the past 55 years, with the exception of Christmas 2020, Margaret hosted a Christmas Eve party for her extended family. Before her death, she had already been planning her party for 2021. Our family therefore extends an invitation to family and friends to attend an open house Celebrating her Life, on December 24, 2021, starting at 2:30 p.m. at her home in Malaga. We hope you will share with us your memories of this very special lady.