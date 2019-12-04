Margaret Julia Manor Ore
Eureka, MT
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Margaret Ore, 63, passed away peacefully in Eureka, MT, on November, 30, 2019. She was born in Chelan, WA, on March 15, 1956, to Gilbert and Myrtle Manor. She grew up in Wenatchee, WA, where she was involved in band, orchestra, and the Wenatchee Youth Circus. She was also a certified ski instructor and taught skiing at Mission Ridge for over 10 years. She was an avid reader, runner, hiker, gardener, skier, and lover of golden retrievers.
Margaret received her BA and MA from Eastern Washington University and taught elementary and middle school throughout her career. She retired from the Beaverton School District, OR, in 2012. She, and her husband, Kevin, retired to the NW Montana area in 2014.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kevin Ore; two children: Megan Marston and her husband Patrick Marston of Portland, OR, and Jonathan Ore currently in the Peace Corp in Tanzania; one brother, Barnett Manor; sister-in-law, Cheryl Manor; a nephew, Grant Manor; and two twin grandchildren, Jack and Henry Marston. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Gil and Myrtle Manor; a sister, Jean (Manor) Howard; and a nephew, Paul Manor.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Seattle, WA, and/or Chelan, WA.