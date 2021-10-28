Margaret L. Spence
December 21, 1928 - October 21, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Margaret Lloyd Spence, 92, died at her home in Wenatchee, WA, on October 21, 2021, after a short bout with cancer. Margaret was the youngest of three children. She was born in Berkeley, CA, on December 21, 1928, to William and Margaret Lloyd. She graduated from high school in Winnetka, IL, and subsequently earned a bachelor's degree in physical education, after her family moved back to California.
Always up for an adventure, Margaret and a girlfriend traveled to Alaska in the early 1950's, barely a decade after the Alaska Highway was completed. She later attended graduate school at the University of Montana in Missoula, MT.
While at the university, she met the love of her life, Jim Spence, a former smokejumper, who was taking classes after shattering his ankle during a bad landing on a fire in New Mexico.
Margaret and Jim were married in Missoula, in 1958. It was the start of their 56-year journey together. They were true partners in life, offering each other solace, companionship, and support, through good times and bad.
They began their married life in Juneau, AK, where Jim worked for the U.S. Forest Service. They also lived in Idaho, Montana and, briefly, in Virginia, before returning to Juneau, in 1970. Two years later, they moved to Anchorage, where they stayed until they retired.
Margaret served as a teacher for a number of years, before becoming an auditor for the state of Alaska. In that capacity, she traveled to villages all across the state – a practice that allowed her to indulge her interest in native baskets, ivory carvings, and history.
She was also a stern-but-loving mother, who taught her children to work hard, play fair, and enjoy life. Upon retiring, she and Jim became world travelers, driving across the United States and Canada in their motorhome, and visiting six continents during multiple trips, including an around-the-world cruise for their 50th anniversary.
In 2014, prior to Jim's death, Margaret took a zipline adventure on Vancouver Island, holding her arms out wide while soaring over a wild river. She was 86 at the time. She was also able to enjoy a visit to the Oregon coast with her two children, in the weeks before her passing.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; as well as her two siblings: Bill Lloyd and Katherine Cloud. She is survived by her daughter, Tana Finnesand and husband, Martin, of Copper Center, AK; and son, Bill Spence of Pullman, WA; grandchildren: Neil and Katie Finnesand; great-granddaughter, Coralyn Tillo; and several nieces and nephews.
No Memorial Service is scheduled at the request of the family.