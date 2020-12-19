Margaret Louise Roush
Moxee, WA
(formerly of Republic, WA)
Marge was a friend to all who met her. She was generous with her time, talent, and treasure! She loved people and would give you the shirt off her back, if her kids didn’t need it!
Margaret Louise Firth was born in Dayton, OH, to George and Maxine Hill Firth, on November 30, 1938. She had a lot of fun during her growing up years, with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, in Elk River, Boville and Orofino, ID. Mom was an only child, but had lots of great memories with all those cousins, on her mom’s side of the family!
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life! Mom had four kids and one additional kid, that found a special place in her heart. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, who nicknamed her GiGi. She loved to hear them call her by that name! She is survived by: daughter, Brenda Brink (Mel), grandchildren: Jason Brink (Autumn), great-grands: Bazil and Charlotte; grandsons: Trevor Brink, and Jared Brink (Shari), great- grandchildren: Natalie and Brodie; daughter, Tammy Pilkinton (Ron), grandchildren: Kayla Helleson (Erik) and great-grandchildren: Harper and Hallie, Cassie Williams (Jim); son: Darren Martin (Tina), grandchild, Kori Martin; son, Dale Martin (JoEllen), grandchildren: Tyson Martin (Lana) and Roslyn Martin; special family member: Jon Davis (Tina), and grandchild Amanda, and great-grands: Tucker and Wyatt.
Marge had many talents that she used to show love to her children; her rodeo outfits and Halloween costumes were the best in town! She was a Campfire leader and had an impact on so many young ladies in Tonasket, WA. She would pack incredible lunches and make the best cookies and candies! She loved puzzles, sewing, crocheting, watching Jeopardy and Perry Mason, playing Words with Friends, and a good cribbage game with anyone who would play her!
She was an amazing lady, that loved in a deep and caring way. She had a laugh that could make you laugh and a sense of humor second to none. She overcame many obstacles to raise her children and give them a chance at success. She had an incredible work ethic, melded with a compassionate heart. Many of the students from Republic High School remember Marge for her big heart, as she always had time to brighten their day!
Marge was cared for in the home of her daughter, Brenda, and son-in-law, Mel, along with Brenda’s sister, Tammy Pilkinton, until her passing. We are grateful for the opportunity to love and serve her through her journey with ovarian cancer.
We would like to thank the Hospice team of Astria. Thank you for your love, expertise, and servanthood, with the knowledge to help us to be able to care for mom at home.
Graveside Services will be held at Republic Cemetery in Republic, WA, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, where Marge will be interred near her husband, Floyd Roush, and her mother, Maxine King. There will be a Celebration of Life for her in summer of 2021, in Republic, WA. We will publish it when we are able to gather. Brookside Funeral Home, Moxee, WA, is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Mom, we love you and will miss you every day. We look forward to the day that we will be together again.