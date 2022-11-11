Margaret Louise “Willie” Frigard
September 6, 1928 - November 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Margaret “Willie” Frigard died November 5, 2022, of complication from a stroke. She died in her home at RiverWest Assisted Living Community surrounded by her children and her many friends and devoted care givers.
Willie was born Margaret Louise Williams to John and Mary Williams, on September 6, 1928, in Oak Park, IL. She grew up in Plandome, NY, the eldest of four siblings: Jeff, David, and Karen. She met Edwin Wilhelm Frigard in 1948. They were married in 1949, and set off for Washington State for the adventure of a lifetime. Willie and Ed settled in the small town of Redmond, WA, population: 500.
Willie was a devoted wife and mother to eight children, instilling in them a sense of humor, independence, and a curiosity to try anything new. Summers were spent at their little cabin near Lake Wenatchee, where the family developed their great love for the outdoors. Willie and Ed retired to a home they built themselves at Lake Wenatchee in 1981. They spent many years camping, fishing, mushrooming, berry picking, and legendary snow shoveling. They eventually moved to Wenatchee, and spent treasured time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Willie always had time for her wide network of friends and spent many years as a member of the Leavenworth Ladies Golf Association. Willie was a bridge player, quilter, avid reader, and regularly beat her children at cards well into her 90's. She even counted feathers for a friends craft store to earn pocket money in the early years of her marriage. Willie and Ed were married 63 years.
Willie was a very curious person and had a great thirst for knowledge. Her greatest joy was caring for others and making them laugh. She was a stranger to no one and will be sorely missed by family, friends and those who were lucky enough to know her.
Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; sons: Samuel and Kris; son-in-law, Lynn Cogger; and grandson, Andrew Belts. She is survived by her children: Manda (Marc) Leesburg, Daniel Frigard, Patricia Frigard, Peter (Tracy) Frigard, Abigail (Jeff) Ruddock, Rebecca Cogger; her grandchildren: Daniel (Jessica) Belts, Lacey Frigard, Jonathan (Lindy) Frigard, Tyler (Doreanne) Ruddock, Matthew Ruddock, Brian (Leanne) Cogger, Amy Cogger; numerous great- grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Willie chose not to have a funeral or memorial. Instead, her life was celebrated on her 90th birthday so she could join in the party. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Upper Valley Mend Community Cupboard, P.O. Box 772, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, or online https://www.uvmend.org/. You are invited to view Willie's Online Tribute, where you can share a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.