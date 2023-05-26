Margaret Mae Boyd Allmon
September 20, 1934 - May 17, 2023
Leavenworth, WA
Margaret Boyd Allmon, 88, was welcomed into in the loving arms of her Savior, on May 17, 2023. Margaret Mae aka “Margay,” was born in Los Angeles, CA, on September 20, 1934, to Henry and Margaret (Erbe) Boyd. Five years later, a baby sister, Carolee, was added to the family.
Margay's parents had come to faith in Jesus Christ just before their marriage, so they brought up their daughters in church. Margay made a confession of faith at five years old and stood firm in that faith her whole life. She was blessed with an extraordinary memory and from an early age, could be relied upon to recite poetry, scripture verses and hymns until Alzheimer's disease took that gift away.
Margaret attended public schools in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1952. She graduated from Biola College in 1956, when the campus was still located in downtown L.A. She had met Larry Allmon at Montecito Park Union Church, when they both were just kids. Apparently, Larry told his mother that he wanted to marry Margaret, but thought she might be too old. He was ten and she was 12 at the time.
Later in college, their shared calling to missionary work, among Spanish speaking people drew them together, and on August 10, 1956, they were married. Larry and Margaret served together as missionaries in Tangier, Morocco and Madrid, Spain; then, as Pastor and wife in Los Angeles and Encinitas, CA. Margaret also served as librarian and teacher at Victory Christian Schools in Oceanside and Carlsbad, CA. In 1978, they returned to Los Angeles to work with Gospel Recordings USA (now Global Recordings Network USA), an organization which produces audio evangelism messages in almost all of the world's languages. Later, they would live in Santa Cruz, CA; Tucson, AZ; Xinzheng City, China; and Pharr, TX.
After Larry passed away in 2007, Margaret came to live part-time with her daughter, Shirley, in Leavenworth, WA. Her other time was spent traveling to and from her children's homes in California, Alabama and The Netherlands. She especially loved traveling in Europe.
Later, Margaret settled down into her own place at Garten Haus Apartments in Leavenworth, where she could walk to the bank, library and grocery store. In 2022, the time came for her to move into Assisted Living at Mountain Meadows Senior Living and finally to Memory Care in April of this year. She was a member of Light in the Valley Community Church in Peshastin, WA, faithfully attending Sunday School, church, Prayer meetings and Bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years; her eldest daughter, Margie Robinson; and one grandson. She is survived by her sister, Carolee Boyd of Seattle, WA; daughters: Shirley Acheson (Jay) of Leavenworth, WA, Libby Moon of Tucson, AZ, Laurie Hidy-Watkins (Jeff) of Whittier, CA; and sons: Charlie (Lisa) Allmon of The Netherlands, and James Allmon of Los Angeles, CA; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Global Recordings Network,USA, 16131 N. Vernon Dr., Tucson, AZ, 85739.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main Street, Peshastin, WA. The Service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/lightinthevalley. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.