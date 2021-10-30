Margaret "Marnie" Lashinski
April 6, 1946 - October 10, 2021
Redmond, WA
(formerly of Okanogan, WA)
Margaret "Marnie" Lashinski, 75, died on October 10, 2021, with her daughters gathered at her home in Redmond, WA. She was born April 6, 1946, in Seattle, WA, to Marienne "Nuky" and Arthur Hiltner. She was raised on Mercer Island, WA, with her siblings: Steve, Jack, Ginny, and Beezy. She went to school and graduated from Strathcona Girls' School in British Columbia, where she made many lifelong friends, including Franny and Robin Garland. She met and fell in love with her husband, Al Lashinski, in Seattle, WA, at a USO dance. They married on August 21, 1965, on Mercer Island, where Al began working for the Pacific Northwest Bell telephone company.
They started their family in Everett, WA, moved to Bellevue, WA, and then moved to Okanogan, WA, where they lived in a cozy house on Salmon Creek. They began attending Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. They moved again to a house on the Okanogan River, where they raised their daughters: Nancy, Barb, Jenny, and Molly, who graduated from Okanogan High School. Marnie was always involved in her daughters school and sports, where she and Al could be found cheering at basketball, football, tennis matches, and softball games. Marnie and Al made great friends during their time in Okanogan, where Al continued to play softball with Marnie cheering him on, into his senior years. Marnie was kind and loving to her community sharing food, clothes, and her time with those who needed it, especially around the holidays. Marnie worked several years with close friends at Interwest Savings Bank in Omak, WA, where she retired in 2002.
Marnie and Al enjoyed traveling with their travel partners, Jenny and Joseph, to Hawaii, Mexico, and throughout Europe. Marnie loved cheering for her grandchildren at volleyball matches, softball and baseball games. She loved camping and fishing with her grandchildren at local lakes and on the Oregon Coast. Marnie loved cooking, baking and playing games when her family all got together. Marnie was an amazing quilter and made many blankets to celebrate birthdays and big events. She had the best sense of humor and was very competitive (especially in card games).
Marnie is survived by her brothers: Steve and Jack; and sister, Beezy; daughters: Nancy, Barb, Jenny, and Molly; and grandchildren: Justin, Sheri, Maddie, Liv, Jackson, and Bella.
A Funeral for Marnie Lashinski will be held on November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood, WA. Arrangements assisted by Gilbertson Funeral Home.