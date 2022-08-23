Margaret “Peggy” Pauline Johnson
November 12, 1923 – August 4, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Margaret “Peggy” Pauline Johnson
November 12, 1923 – August 4, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Margaret preferred to be called “Peggy”. Peggy was a devout Christian who lived a blessed 98 years. She was active in her community and in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moses Lake, WA, up until she moved to the Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, WA, in 2014. Then, she became a member of Grace Lutheran in Wenatchee, WA.
She moved to Colonial Vista in June of 2022, where she received very gracious care from all of the caregivers and nurse. She had a short illness that sent her to the hospital on August 3, 2022, and passed the next afternoon peacefully in her sleep.
She had had two knee replacements and experienced bone on bone in one hip. She had become wheelchair-bound and was in pain much of the time. However, she was still trying to transfer herself as the independent person she has always been. We had to put bells on her wheelchair so the caregivers just across the hall could hear her when she was about to do so.
She was tired and so often in pain, we are thankful the Lord has called her home; where she has received a new body and is most likely walking the streets of gold with Jess. She will be forever missed and remembered for her loving kindness and sweet nature. We are at peace knowing this is what she has wanted for a very long time.
Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Olsen; her father, Paul Olsen; mother, Lilian Olsen; and her sisters: Dorothy Baer, and Betty Blair; a granddaughter, Nikki Cruz; and her late husband, Jess W. Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Talkington; and her son, Steve Johnson; grandchildren: Sharon's children: Todd, Scott, and Shon Cooper; great-grandchildren: Amber and Devan; Todd's children: Joshua and Bobby Cooper, and Angel, Charity; and James Clemen's sons and daughters of Scott; Shon's daughter, Kristen; great-great-grandchildren: Devan's son, Finn; Joshua's children: Lyla, Izzy, and Shelbie; Jayden Norton, son of Charity; and a great-great-great-grandson, Waylon, who is Shelbie's son. Also, Steve's children: Lexie Wilson, Jenni Sandman, and Thomas Renshaw; grandchildren, Lexie's sons: Trevor, Gavin and Maveric; Jennie's sons: Bryce, Grant and Dakota; and Nikki's sons: Zryan and Zachery.
We plan to have a Memorial Service in May of 2023, around Memorial Weekend when Steve and Melissa are out of school, so that we may also spread her ashes at the Johnson cabin in Methow. Donations can be made to World Hunger, a Lutheran charity or the Alzheimer Association.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.