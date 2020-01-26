Margarita B. Comer
Tacoma, WA
(formerly Wenatchee, WA)
Margarita B. Comer passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Margarita B. "Rita" Comer was born in Salzburg, Austria. She was the only child of Johanna and Paul Lowy. The family left Austria after Kristallnacht, and briefly settled in Bogota, Columbia. Margarita then emigrated to New York City, NY, where she graduated from Mt. Sinai Nursing School.
Rita moved to the West Coast, where she provided nursing care for wounded soldiers. She attended the City College of Los Angeles, where she met Stanley Comer, her husband of 66 years.
During the course of their marriage, they lived in several cities on the west coast, but when they moved to Wenatchee in 1967, they found what they considered their hometown. After a time in Bakersfield, CA, where Rita cared for her mother and mother-in-law, they returned to Wenatchee and lived there until 2018, when they moved to Tacoma, WA, to be closer to family.
Nursing was Rita’s life. During the course of her career, she cared for polio victims, she was a school nurse, a hospitalist, taught nursing (at Wenatchee’s Deaconess Hospital), public health nurse, and an advocate for senior care. She worked at the University of Washington, where she was involved in the establishment of the University Hospital. Rita was instrumental in enacting smoking bans in public buildings. After her “retirement," she was an active participant in Washington’s State Council on Aging.
Rita was fiercely supportive of her daughters: Karen (Charles Wolf), Gail (George Mennell), Susan (Marc Tayman), and Kathy (Thomas Meadowcroft). She was proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Clarke, Louis, Audrey, Caitlin, Bryn, Arthur, and Devon.
Rita’s other love was animals. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, would honor her memory.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.