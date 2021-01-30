Maria C. Vazquez Hernandez
Wenatchee, WA
Maria C. Vazquez Hernandez, 76, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, and a former resident of Leavenworth, WA, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
She is survived by her five children: Leonides Vazquez, Gloria Vazquez, Miguel Vazquez, Guadalupe Vazquez, and Santos Vazquez and many grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no public services will be held.
