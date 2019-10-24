Marian E. Lawrence
East Wenatchee, WA
Marian E. Lawrence, 92, born on December 9, 1926, was a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, and passed away on October 21, 2019.
She married Alfred in 1953, and they had 55 great years together. She enjoyed RVing, gardening, and camping. She was a member of the Wenatchee Eagles for 50-plus years and the Retired Eagles Activity Club (REAC).
Marian was preceded in death by her husband; step-daughter, Mary; and step-son, Ed. Survivors include her children: Lynde Erickson of Susanville, CA, Sharon Kelley of East Wenatchee, WA, Rick Lawrence of East Wenatchee, WA, Mid Stutsman of Goshen, ID, Bob Siese of Kenmore, WA, step-son, Robert Lawrence of Spokane, WA, and Pat Milender of Spokane, WA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
