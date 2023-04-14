Marian Grace Parsley
January 6, 1930 – December 9, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Marian Grace Parsley, 92, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Mountain Meadows Senior Living in Leavenworth, WA. She was born in Ballard, WA, on Jaunary 6, 1930, to Ralph and Lorna (McVay) Monesmith.
The family lived in Western Washington until Marian was 11, when they moved to Shugart Flats in Plain, WA. They lived very primitively with no running water, no well, or electricity, wood stove, or outhouse. Although it was a hard life, she enjoyed growing up in the country, playing outside with the neighbor kids and visiting with family.
Marian attended school in Leavenworth. The daily trip to school was a real adventure, traveling by horse and wagon or sleigh to meet the school bus to go the rest of the way.
She moved to Leavenworth without her family to finish her high school years. Marian was Leavenworth's Apple Blossom Princess in 1948.
On August 12, 1950, Marian married Brice Parsley in Leavenworth. They spent two years in Georgia while Brice served in the Army. They returned to Washington and settled in Leavenworth, where Brice worked for the PUD and Marian worked for Marson & Marson Lumber Company.
They welcomed their son, Michael, and daughter, Cheryl, and in 1960, they bought their first home, “Parsley's Poor Ponderosa” in East Leavenworth, where they raised their children, horses, and other farm animals.
Prior to moving to Mountain Meadows, Marian lived in Leavenworth so she could enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was very active in the local senior center, where she liked to play cards and visit with friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her son, Michael; sister, Joyce; and brother, David. Her other sister, Janice, passed away in March of this year. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Randy); granddaughters: Amity (Wayne), Carson (Mason) and Chloe; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and her sister, Linda.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA, on Saturday, April, 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Leavenworth Senior Center, 423 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA. Donations can be made to Leavenworth Senior Center. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
