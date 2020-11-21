Marian Louise
Harrison Hunter
Leavenworth, WA
Marian was born in Leavenworth, WA, the fourth of eight children, to Ina Cora Templin and Henry Harrison. Marian came into the world on November 16, 1933, and left us October 13, 2020, due to Alzheimers.
She attended Leavenworth Public Schools, graduating, in 1954. She then moved to the Seattle area and worked in an office secretarial pool. Marian met her future husband, Ross Hunter, and they were married May 10, 1964. Their only child, a son, Mark, was born in 1965.
Marian went to work for the Shoreline School District, where she worked many years as a school bus monitor for disabled children. Marian's husband passed away after 33 years of marriage. She then moved back to Leavenworth. Her last years were spent at Mountain Meadows Senior Living in memory care.
Marian is survived by her two grandchildren: Trevor and Alaina; two sisters: Ellen (Darrell) Barker of Lake Wenatchee, WA, and Maxine Smith of Peshastin, WA; brother, Stan (Karen) Harrison of Leavenworth, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; husband, Ross; her parents; sisters: Loretta Sullivan of Winthrop, WA, Arnetta Covey of Seaside, OR, Norma Harmon of Plain, WA; brother, Fred Harrison of Olympia, WA; and her favorite uncle, Howard Templin of Leavenworth, WA.
We would very much like to thank everyone at Mountain Meadows who took such wonderful care of her.
We will have a Private Service for her at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.