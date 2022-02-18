Marianne Crossman
March 27, 1940 – February 10, 2022
Malaga, WA
Marianne Crossman, age 81, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home with her family on February 10, 2022, in Malaga, WA. Mom was born in Sedro-Wooley, WA, on March 27, 1940, and adopted at birth by Mark Loop and Leona Spencer-Loop. Mom and her parents lived in many places in Western Washington. One of her favorite places she lived was Lake Quinault, WA. Mom moved to East Wenatchee, WA, when she was eight years old. This is where she attended school until she was married in 1956. In 1964, Mom found herself single with three daughters to support. She went to work in many restaurants and taverns, including Minns Tavern for many years.
In 1977, mom moved her family to Ardenvoir, WA. Here, she did various jobs after this, such as working security at the lumber mill, at the Entiat Park, and many other things. She became involved in the local community hauling commodities and handing them out before the Food Banks existed. After an injury that left her unable to work, she continued to help her community at the Entiat Valley Service Club and continued serving when it became the Entiat Valley Community Services/Food Bank, where she was on the Board of Directors and helped bring the medical/dental clinic to Entiat, WA.
In the mid-1990's, mom and Grant Roundy became inseparable! Grant was the love of her life, and she was his! From here on, wherever you found one of them you would find the other. Their door was always open, at the Roundy's Spotted Owl Ranch, to everyone. They were always willing to help anyone they could. They enjoyed cutting hay and driving all over in the Entiat Valley, which they both loved. They also looked forward to hosting the hunting camp every fall. When mom's health declined, the hard decision was made for mom to move in with her daughter, Pam, who could give her the care that she needed. Dad and mom still were together several times a week until dad Passed.
Mom is survived by daughters: Tammy Donaghue, Pam (Bill) Searles, Sandy (Armando) Solorza, and Denise (Dick) Burkenpas; son, Gene (Joyce) Kimble; 18 grandchildren; and 37 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by one newly found half- brother; and many new cousins. Mom was preceded in death by all of her parents; the love of her life, Grant Roundy; mother of the heart, Opal Donaghue; son-in-law, Jim Donaghue; one newly found half-sister and cousin.
The family would like to thank Dr. Toby Long, Nurse Barb, and Dr. John Gill for their many years of friendship and care.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Entiat Valley Community Services/Food Bank (EVCS), P.O. Box 697, Entiat, WA, 98822. You are invited to view Marianne's online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com, where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.