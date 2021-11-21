Marianne Irene McColley
September 2, 1936 - November 10, 2021
Home, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Marianne was born in Lakebay, WA, to Ernest and Irma Nordquist on September 2, 1936. In 1954, she graduated from Peninsula High School and soon married Phillip D. McColley. Throughout their marriage, they lived in a variety of places and loved to travel the world, especially with family. Marianne died peacefully in Renton, WA, surrounded by family, on November 10, 2021.
Marianne and Phil joined the Lutheran Church while living in Davenport, WA, because a member asked them to sing in the choir. Subsequently, they both sang with Lutheran Church choirs in Portage, WI, Wenatchee, WA, and Lakebay, WA. Marianne often served as liturgist or assistant minister during church services.
Marianne graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and began teaching in Wenatchee. Her 20-year career included music, third grade, and fifth grade, before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed participating in community and church activities. She was a talented pianist and often accompanied various choirs and community theater productions. She participated in Music Theater of Wenatchee as an actor, director, producer, and accompanist. She sang with a Barbershop Chorus, assisted with Short Shakespeareans, and directed the Appleaires Women's Chorus.
After retirement, Marianne returned to Home, WA, where she was recognized for her service to the community. She directed both the Key Peninsula Lutheran Church choir and Key Singers, a community group. She also volunteered at the Angel Guild. She was active with Paradise Theater in Gig Harbor, WA, serving at various times as a board member, actor, musician, coach, and musical director. She was a gifted musician and teacher, who enjoyed helping others find their voice. In her words, "There is no one who cannot sing."
Marianne was deeply loved by her daughters: Devon and Britt; sons-in-law, Warren and Mark; grandchildren: Katharine, Arianna, Laura, and David; grandsons-in-law, Brian, Tim, and Dave; and granddaughter-in-law, Megan; and great-grandchildren: McColley, Brayton, Pearson, Lindley, Egan, and Mercer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Phil, who died in 2002, shortly after their 48th anniversary. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Key Peninsula Lutheran Church, 4213 Lackey Rd NW, Lakebay WA, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 2:00-2:30 p.m. with a reception following at McColley Hall, adjacent to the church, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local community theater and/or choir is suggested.