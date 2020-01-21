Marie Clark
East Wenatchee, WA
Marie Clark of East Wenatchee, passed on January 1, 2020. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on August 29, 1931. She graduated from Tacoma High School. Marie married Fred Clark and later, moved to Ontario, CA.
She was an amazing mother, who supported her family working at Sears for over 32 years. She started as a stock person, climbing up in ranks to store manager. There were many moves to various cities and states. In each one, she developed lifelong friendships, who she continued to stay in touch with, until the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. She is survived by two daughters: Nancy Baum (Dave) and Diana Fowler (Scott). She also had three grandchildren: Garrett, Noelle, and Jacob; as well as two great-grandchildren: Braedon and Trevor Kane.
There will be no services, but a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer, where family and friends will spread her ashes.
Not only did I lose my mother, but a wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed.