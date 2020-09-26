Marie Hull
Cashmere, WA
Born Marie Emma Jean Day on December 16, 1933, to Robert Elmer and Maudie (Heninger) Day in West Virginia, she was the first-born of a large family. She passed away peacefully at the age of 86, on September 13, 2020, due to congestive heart failure.
Her daddy was a coal miner. She was very proud of the Cherokee Indian heritage in his family. She was born in Iaeger, WV, in McDowell County. Her daddy was a bit of a nomad, so they moved around a lot, finally settling in Renick, WV, in Greenbrier County. Most of her schooling was in Iaeger. In 1950, she met and married Wesley Hull, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, in the 82nd Airborne, and they began their family with the birth of a daughter. They lived for a time in West Virginia, near her family, and gave birth to a son. In 1952, they moved west, settling first in Rock Island, WA, then Lewiston, ID, where two more daughters were born, and eventually in Cashmere, WA, in 1963, where Wes joined his brother, Milt, in the family tire store and gas station business. In 1965, they bought their home on Pioneer Avenue, next to the cemetery, and lived there many years raising kids, dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, cows for both milk and meat, a few bunnies, and even a couple horses; they also raised a large garden most years. Marie and her dear friend, Edna Sollinger, went on many adventures together, always with a herd of kids along for the ride, and sometimes needing to be rescued by Wes and Vern. She loved to read books and passed this love on to her children.
Marie was never afraid of a challenge. Even without a high school diploma, she was the secretary at Cashmere’s Grace Lutheran Church for several years, as well as the bookkeeper for the family business, which allowed her to feed her coin-collecting hobby. One of her favorite jobs was driving a lift truck for several years at Cashmere Fruit Exchange. An excellent hunter, she spent many hunting seasons in the mountains of Idaho and Washington with her husband and his brothers, killing a total of five bull elk herself; she was one of the original five at Whiskey Corner Camp on the Colockum during elk season. She was an accomplished seamstress, making most of the dresses her daughters wore to school and to formal dances. She was also an excellent cook. She loved bowling and snowmobile-riding, until back pain forced her to stop. One day, she decided to go back to school. She attended Wenatchee Valley College, earning her GED and then her Real Estate license. She loved selling real estate for several years, making many good friends in the industry. She was a breast cancer survivor.
After her children were grown, she and Wes adopted their fifth “child”, Lucy, the Shih Tzu puppy. Marie and Lucy were a team for many years. They especially loved taking drives up in the hills.
Marie is survived by her children: Pat Faulconer and Bob Bisch of Roy, WA, Curtis (aka Jake) and Karen Hull of East Wenatchee, WA, Vicki Tapscott of Wasilla, AK, Dick and Crystal Fritz of Leavenworth, WA; 13 grandchildren (plus significant others); 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Naomi Faye Day of Charleston, WV; and numerous in-laws; cousins; nieces; nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wes; brothers: Robert “Bob” Day, Jr., Maynard Clayton Day, James “Jimmy” Day, Mack “Peanut” Day, Roy Day (died in infancy), Roger “Rod” Day, and William Mason Day; sisters: Theodosia “Bear” Billings, Sadie Mae Ervin, Gladys Ann “Sue” Dunn, and Rethia Belle Day (died in infancy).
Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements. At this time, due to the pandemic, there are no services planned beyond a family-only graveside service. If we schedule an open service in the future, an announcement will be made.
Our many thanks to: Confluence Health Physicians, Home Health and Hospice, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, and Epledalen Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vets Serving Vets, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
We, as a family, would especially like to thank our Dawna and her family for the many generous hours given to mom during her last years, days, and moments.