Marie Nunn
Peshastin, WA
Marie Nunn, 85, of Peshastin, WA, passed peacefully at her home, on September 24, 2020. She was born Grace Marie Edmonds, on April 6, 1935, in Habersham, TN, to Charlie and Claudia Edmonds. She grew up in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee, where she met Richard “Red” Nunn. They married August 2, 1952, and made their home in coal mining country. They went on to have a family of six children. In March of 1966, Red and Marie ventured cross country to Washington State, and settled in Peshastin. Marie worked as a fruit sorter in a variety of warehouses in the valley, before choosing Blue Bird as the place to spend the majority of her career.
Marie was known for her amazing handmade quilts and blankets, and loved to tend to her garden. Nobody could resist her wonderful southern cooking, that she loved to share with anyone who stopped by for a visit. She treasured her time spent with her children and grandchildren, and used the opportunity to share her words of wisdom.
Marie is survived by her husband, Richard “Red” Nunn of the family home; dearest sister, Emma Green of Tennessee; sons: James (Sherry) Nunn of Ellensburg, WA, Jerry (Regina) Nunn of Leavenworth, WA, Frank Nunn of Peshastin, WA, and Lester (Laurie) Nunn of Leavenworth, WA; daughter, Glennia (John) Brazwell of East Wenatchee, WA; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Moreseman; her parents; three sisters: Mary, Maggie, and Helen; two brothers: Charles and Lewis; and a great-grandson.
Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation at NWPF.org.