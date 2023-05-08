Marie T. Wesselman
October 20, 1933 – May 1, 2023
Marie T. Wesselman
October 20, 1933 – May 1, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Our loving mother, Marie (age 89), went peacefully to be with Our Lord and Savior on May 1, 2023, surrounded by her sons and family.
She was born October 20, 1933, to Domie and Ursula Cavadini in Wenatchee, WA, the first of five children, Marie graduated from Mansfield High School in 1951, and served as part of the Apple Blossom Royalty.
Ed and Marie married in 1951, and settled in Leahy Junction, WA, to farm Ed's sister's wheat ranch. Dad was the love of her life. They lovingly raised and wrangled six sons, while proudly farming the ranch for the next 50 years. Mom was known for her hospitality as family and friends traveled through the area or visited the ranch.
Mom actively served in the Catholic Church as Eucharistic Minister, Catechist, Altar Society and the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, as well as Leahy Homemaker's Club.
She helped her boys with their 4-H, FFA, and sports activities. She loved to create wheat weavings, make baskets and sew quilts for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom also enjoyed volunteering as a census taker. Moving to Spokane in 2004, Marie and Ed enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Marie enjoyed the many friends she made in “Mom's Club” at Shenandoah Park and Orchard Crest and was known for playing a little pool, cards, and building puzzles while visiting. Mom relished seeing her boys marry, which led to special bonds with her daughters-in-law.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Orchard Crest and Horizon Hospice for tender care of our mother.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; and sister, Lucille Cavadini-Miller, and is survived by sisters: Deloris Davis (Tom) and Donna Hegge; brother, Norman Cavadini; sons: Roger, Ron (Joy), Robert Tracy, Randy, Rodney, and Ric (Judy); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Service will be held for Marie at 11:00 a.m., on May 13, 2023, at St. John Vianney Parish, 503 North Walnut Road, Spokane Valley, WA, 99214. A Rosary for Marie will precede the service at 7:00 p.m., on May 12, 2023, at St. John Vianney. A Committal Service will take place at a later date at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery.
The family asks that, in lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or St. John Vianney Catholic Church of Spokane Valley, WA.
