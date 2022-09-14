Marigene Edith Huber
January 20, 1933 – September 9, 2022
Marigene Edith Huber
January 20, 1933 – September 9, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Marigene Edith Huber, 89, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born January 20, 1933, to the late Charles E. and Mary Ruth Miller of Wenatchee. She graduated from Clover Park High School in Tacoma, WA. She was “Athlete of the Year” in Girls' Athletics, and they nicknamed her “Toad”.
She drove a '37 Coupe with a rumble seat and worked at the Veteran's Hospital in Tacoma, until she met the love of her life, Norman Huber. They married on November 21, 1952. They relocated to Wenatchee in 1956. She was a member of the Elks Club Pots and Pans Band, where she played the spoons and traveled to Las Vegas, NV, to perform. She devoted her life to her children and worked at the side of her husband in their Real Estate business, Norm Huber Realtors. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Lake Chelan, traveling around the world, trying her luck on the slot machines, working on various arts and crafts projects including painting and family gatherings for the holidays. Her love and devotion to family continued throughout her life raising her children and seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up in life and their careers. Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother will be dearly missed.
Marigene is survived by her sister, Peggy (Fred) Kubala of Sumter, SC; six children: Linda (Gary) Thomas, Dennis (Marcie) Huber, Sheri (Ken) Haugh, Cindy (Kurt) Newman, Don Huber all of Wenatchee, WA, and Doug (Margot) Huber of Imperial, MO; 19 grandchildren; 40 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one grandson, Shawn Roscoe Thomas.
A Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Chapel of the Valley. A Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE., East Wenatchee, WA. Friends who wish, may make a memorial in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
