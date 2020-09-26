Marilyn A. Stoeltin Benson

Marilyn A. Stoelting Benson
July 1, 1937 – September 18, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn lived a long and robust life, spending her last several months in Santa Barbara, CA, with her daughters. She was a second-generation North Dakotan, having been born and raised in the small town of Hazen. She grew up on a farm and always had to work hard, acquiring that farm-girl mentality. She was initiated into the lifestyle by a horse and buggy and would reminisce of her accident while riding, when she was five.
Marilyn graduated from Hazen High School in 1955, then went to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, graduating valedictorian with honors. She married Thomas Stoelting, in 1958, and later, gave birth to daughters: Kellie and Carla. The family moved to Pocatello, ID, in 1970.
She later moved to Washington State, where she met her second husband, Robert C. Benson. She was a loving wife for 32 years and guiding mother, who was very gracious and caring to her entire extended family.
Marilyn had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed exploring and day hiking with her girlfriends up the Icicle River and walking her dogs, near Saddle Rock, who are with her now in heaven (Sadie and Cassie).
She was active in her church at Saddle Rock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she had many dear and loving friends. She served as a deacon, was member of the bell choir, vocal choir, and secretary for property management.
She had a kind, loving heart, and a great sense of humor all the way to the time when she succumbed to colon cancer.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert C. Benson of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Betty Diets; two daughters: Kellie Stoelting and Carla Stoelting; step-sons: Dan and Clay Benson; step-daughters: Joy and Susie Benson; grandchildren:
James, Melissa Ann, April, Danika, Mike, Joshua, Emily, Ben, Brigitte, and Samuel; and great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Miles, Malachi, Major, Leanna, Stella, Rocky, Simon, Jace, Mia, Michael, and Lincoln.