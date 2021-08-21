Marilyn Ball

Marilyn (Newcombe) Ball, of Quincy, WA, was born to Glenn and Leona Newcombe on December 27, 1929, in Los Angeles, CA. She passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021.
Marilyn had a lifelong passion for animals and upon graduating from high school, in Myrtle Creek, OR, she traveled to Greenacres, WA, to train horses. When she arrived there, she caught the eye of a handsome young man working at a dairy across the road. She married that young man, Ed Ball, on November 18, 1950. Ed and Marilyn moved to Lewiston, ID, where Ed managed a ranch. While in Lewiston, they had two daughters, Connie and Karen. They had a short stay in St. Maries, ID, and then moved to Harrington, WA, for several years managing a ranch.
In 1965, they moved to Quincy, where they would eventually buy their own farm. Marilyn and Ed worked side by side on the farm; she worked as hard as any man would doing everything required on a farm. She was an expert irrigator and tractor driver, they always laughed that she’d break the equipment and he’d fix it! Her passion for horses continued, as she and Ed raised and showed quarter horses for many years. From show quarter horses, they moved to raising running quarter horses and enjoyed watching them run on local racetracks. They also raised cattle dogs and always had a few head of cattle around as well. As Ed’s health declined, they sold most of the horses and cows, but she continued to care for one horse and one cow, plus her little dog and cat well into her 80's.
When she was 60 years old, she decided she needed a hobby during the winter to stay in shape, so she started snow skiing. She took her final run down the ski slopes on her 80th birthday.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Ball; sisters: Evelyn Noah and Doris Newcombe; brothers: Donald and Howard Newcombe; and parents, Glenn and Leona Ritter Newcombe. She is survived by her daughters: Connie Kline (Mike) of Ritzville, WA, and Karen Vizena (Chris) of Quincy, WA; grandson, Kevin Kline (Dezerae) of Port Orchard, WA; and great- grandchildren: Cailee, Hayden, and Dylan Kline.
There will be no services per request of the family.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
