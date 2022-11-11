Marilyn Dormaier
Marilyn Dormaier, a life-long Cashmere, WA, resident, was born November 26, 1930, to John and Carol Tibbits, and passed away October 30, 2022. After graduating from Cashmere High School in 1948, Marilyn briefly attended Wenatchee Valley College, then began work as a billing machine operator at Wells and Wade Hardware. She married Henry Dormaier of Dryden, WA, in 1950. Along with raising three active children, Marilyn and “Hank” owned and managed Vale Growers packing warehouse for many years. Later, Marilyn began employment at Stemilt Growers, where she worked for 24 years, eventually as a Sales Associate.
In her early years, Marilyn enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching classes at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, along with leading Blue Birds and Campfire Girls groups. She was at her best opening her yard and pool to her children's friends and later, her growing family. Marilyn was a dedicated grandmother who enjoyed the grandchildren's visits, attending their many activities to cheer them on and hosting summer pool parties for all the young cousins. After her retirement, Marilyn found great pleasure in caring for her beautiful yard and attending musical concerts with friends. She could host a raucous Karaoke party and enjoyed the companionship of several well-loved pups in her later years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; great-aunt; brother; and husband, Henry. Surviving family members include: daughter, Chris Griffiths (Greg); sons: Gary Dormaier (Connie) and Greg Dormaier (Peggy); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a Private Celebration of Life at a later date.
