Marilyn E. “Poppy” Zornes
September 17, 1939 – October 6, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn E. “Poppy” Zornes, age 83, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away peacefully in her home on October 6, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born September 17, 1939, in Bridgeport, WA, to Albert M. and Louella E. VanCleave; she was delivered at home by her grandmother.
She married Dickcel L. “Dick” Zornes in July of 1957, and together, raised their children and numerous foster children.
She enjoyed the ocean, downhill skiing, swimming, and family celebrations, but her greatest loves were her Lord, family, and being surrounded by children.
She was a longtime member of the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarine, volunteering in numerous youth functions. She was lead cook for Head Start Wenatchee, then Orchard Junior High, earning a number of awards for her contributions to youth nutrition, before retiring from Manson School District as Head Cook in 1994.
She is survived by one brother, Arnold VanCleave; sister, Linda Campbell; three children and their spouses: Cynthia L. (Richard) Pike, Donald D. (Kathleen) Zornes, Danial D. (Sue) Zornes; many foster children; nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by two sons: Randy L. Zornes and David D. Zornes; her husband, Dick Zornes; one brother, Ronald L. VanCleave; and one granddaughter, Aaryn Zornes.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, on October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
