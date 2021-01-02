Marilyn Estelle Davis
October 24, 1934 - December 19, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
It is our sad duty to report the passing of our wonderful mother and wife, Marilyn Estelle (Cannon) Davis, on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1934, to Jesse Amos and Florence Estelle (Miles) Cannon in Baltimore, MD. Marilyn married James Edward Davis on March 9, 1956, in Baltimore. They spent a somewhat nomadic life following educational and research opportunities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and Washington. Marilyn favored living in Florida and North Carolina, but came to love life in Central Washington. She lived for 45 years in Malaga, Kennewick, and Wenatchee, WA.
Marilyn spent short stints as an office worker in Ann Arbor and Lansing, MI, and Wenatchee, but her real calling was as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Athletically, racquetball was her forte, but she was willing to try anything to keep company with her husband and sons. This included skiing, both downhill and cross-country, golf, and something she really enjoyed, round dancing.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jim of Wenatchee, WA; her sons: James Eric (Teresa) of Spanaway, WA, Charles Raymond (Karen) of Suncadia, Cle Elum, WA, and David Edward (Beverly) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Aaron Wynn (Dawn) Davis of Killeen, TX, Naomi Caroline Goehle (Geoff) of State College, PA, Jeffrey Carl Davis of Boston, MA, Nolan James Davis of Seattle, WA, and Henry Larkin Davis and Griffin Everett Davis of Tucson, AZ; great-grandson, Howell Tristan Goehle of State College, PA; also, several cousins, nieces, and nephews in Baltimore and Florida. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Doris McQuay; and her brother, Robert Amos Cannon.
We wish to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, her primary care physician, for long years of care, especially during the last, difficult years. Also, the management and staff of Fieldstone Memory Care for their wonderful, compassionate care during her last three months, and the special care by Hospice of Confluence Health during her final days.
At her request, there will be no public services.