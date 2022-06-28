Marilyn Gladys Linterman
Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn Gladys (Hawkey) Linterman was called home to the Lord on June 22, 2022, at age 78. She was born to Scottie and Wayne Hawkey on January 21, 1944, in Barrhead, Alberta Canada. Marilyn grew up with her six siblings in Barrhead and played multiple sports throughout her high school years. Marilyn met her husband, William “Bill”, while working at the YMCA in Edmonton. They would eventually elope on June 12, 1964, and later moved to Whittier, CA, where they started their family. Their first three children: Lisa (Engman), Jeff Linterman and Michelle (Hoffman) were born there. In 1972, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to pursue a business opportunity in the restaurant industry. It was after this move to Washington, their fourth child, Rudy Linterman was born. Marilyn was a beautiful example of a loving and devoted wife and mother who had an incredible work ethic. She worked alongside Bill in the orchard and in the restaurant, managing all the accounting work for both businesses, as well as taking loving care of her kids and household.
Marilyn was a sports enthusiast who loved watching her kids and grandkids play various kinds of sports and was an avid Mariners' fan. She also loved playing card games. It was always fierce competition because she hated to lose! There wasn't anything she couldn't do. Marilyn had a gift for sewing, and made numerous dresses, uniforms, costumes, and other linen items for her family, employees, etc. Marilyn and Bill were active in their church and Sunday School programs, and volunteered for the Red Cross. They were on a team in a bowling league for several years, and supported several charities: Salvation Army, St. Judes, etc. Marilyn loved working in her garden/yard, it is where you could find her most often in recent months, when she wasn't spending time with Bill. She never complained about anything, so you never knew if she was hurting, etc. She was a tough lady and an amazing caregiver.
Marilyn always had a smile and warm hug to greet you, and never failed to offer a meal or snacks to her guests. Her generous, loving spirit was at the core of everything she did. Marilyn loved Jesus and her family and would do anything to support them. It is hard to find words that adequately describe her. She was a GIFT to everyone who knew her. She didn't know a stranger, and always welcomed extra people to the dinner table; there was never a lack for yummy food and feeding people, “acts of service,” was one of her love languages. Words to describe this incredible lady: fun-loving, contagious laughter, faithful, generous, heartfelt warmth, kind, supportive, full of life! She will be deeply missed, but we have peace that passes understanding in knowing that someday we will see her again.
Marilyn joins her parents, Scottie and Wayne in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Bill: her six siblings; Aldean Penner, Linda Ferry, Pat Hundza, Margy Jones, Harriet McKilligan and Gary Hawkey; her four children: Lisa, Jeff, Michelle and Rudy; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Please join Marilyn's family in a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.