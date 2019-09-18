Marilyn Grace McCord
Entiat, WA
Longtime resident of Entiat, WA, Marilyn Grace McCord, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 15, 1934, to Elvin Adrian and June Irene (Byrd) McQuarrie. She went to Entiat schools (with the exception of fourth grade, which she spent in Georgia, while her stepfather was stationed there during the war). She attended high school in Entiat, where she met and married Clayton Edward McCord.
They spent the majority of their 66 years together, raising a family in the Entiat Valley and working in the apple warehouses. Clayton preceded her in death just last year in August of 2018. Mom was an avid reader, loved gardening, cooking, road trips, and animals (but particularly loved cats and her Mojo kitty).
Mom loved watching her Mariners and her Seahawks. Camping and fishing were a big part of mom’s life from an early age, and she loved bass fishing with dad up in Conconully, WA, during their retirement. Music was also a big part of mom’s life early on and she taught herself to play both the piano and the mandolin. She found great joy spending time with family and many dear friends from both the U.S. and Canada. She was loved by all and will be missed tremendously by her family more than words can say.
She is survived by four children: daughter, Joy (Chuck) Roberts, son, Mike (Kristy) McCord, daughter, Kelly (Lawrence) Braun, and son, Tim (Roberta) McCord. She leaves behind eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
A Celebration of Life Reception will take place at the North End Shelter of the Entiat Park on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Entiat Fire Department or local Humane Society.