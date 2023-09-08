Marilyn J. Riley
December 14, 1931 – August 31, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn Joye Allen was born in Portland, OR, on December 14, 1931; she passed away August 31, 2023, at Highgate Senior Living in Wenatchee, WA. Marilyn never lived in Portland, the family was just passing through at the time of her birth. Her childhood was spent on both sides of the mountains in Washington State with her parents, Roe and Alice Allen, and her sister, Betty Jean. The family moved around quite often. She told of picking cherries on the heights and hops in Yakima, WA, between various other jobs. She attended both Whitman and Lewis and Clark Elementary Schools at different times the family was living in Wenatchee, as well H.B. Ellison Junior High. She spent all of her high school years in Chelan, WA, and graduated from Chelan High School in 1949.
Marilyn's first job after graduation was at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Chelan. She had some college credit but no formal degree. Over the years, she worked at Alcoa, Coca Cola Bottling, Community Savings and Loan, and Employment Security Department. She started there as an “itinerant” worker and retired as a supervisor.
She married Norman C. Riley on December 31, 1949. He was the true love of her life; “the knight in shining armor,” “the handsome prince and protector” all rolled up into one. They lived in Brewster, WA, after they were married, then moved to East Wenatchee, WA. They built a wonderful life together and raised three children, Lanny, Steve, and Alisa. They instilled in their children a love of God and appreciation for nature. They spent many happy hours camping, skiing, swimming, riding horses, and driving vacations seeing the country.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; son, Lanny; her parents, Roe and Alice; and sister, Betty Jean. She is survived by her children: Steven C. Riley and wife, Meg, and Alisa M. Michael and husband, Jerry; grandchildren: Andrea Riste (Jarred), Angela Sawyer (Tom), Amy Michael-Walls (Mitch), Laine Sumner (Jon), and Savannah Pryor; plus 11 great-grandchildren
Marilyn lived a blessed life full of family and friends. She was soft hearted, a lover of animals, an unswerving champion of the underdog. She was strong, loyal and true. She loved God and had a pure heart; we believe Matthew 5:6.
Friends and family may visit and view, Friday, September 15, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Marilyn's Life will be Celebrated on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
