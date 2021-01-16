Marilyn Jean Elzey Griffith
August 23, 1949 – January 4, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
On Monday, January 4, 2021, we lost our beloved wife, sister, aunt, and godmother, Marilyn Griffith. After two bouts of cancer and a rare lung disease, Marilyn’s love of life succumbed to life ever-after. A true and faithful servant of Christ, Marilyn lived a life of giving, charity, love, compassion, gratitude, and commitment to family. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She cherished her childhood and was ever so grateful to her parents for their guidance, love, and embrace.
Marilyn was born in Seattle, WA, to her parents, Lois (Hutton) Elzey and James W. Elzey. She spent her early childhood years in Bremerton, WA, where she developed lifelong friendships. Marilyn’s secondary education was in Centralia, WA, where she graduated from Centralia High School. A graduate of Central Washington University with a teaching certificate, Marilyn chose not to pursue a teaching career. Instead, She spent her spent her entire adult life teaching all of us by example.
Marilyn spent the majority of her career working at Head Start. Additionally, she was very active in the community with Educators Group (part of Washington Extension Service), Living Hope Community Church, North Central Washington Quilt Guild, Women Surviving Cancer, president of Altrusa Club, volunteer for YWCA women's charity, and her sewing club.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father; and nephew, Tyler Hutton Elzey. She is survived by her husband, Ron Griffith; sisters: Janet Elzey, and Karen Latta; and brother, Thomas Elzey. She was the most fabulous godmother ever (as would be expected of Marilyn) to Tyler’s daughter, Natalie Lippel.
Marilyn was an extraordinary person revered by all who knew her. She graced this earth and will be missed.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.