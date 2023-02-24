Marilyn Jordan Courtney
November 28, 1934 – February 5, 2023
Marilyn Jordan Courtney
November 28, 1934 – February 5, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn Courtney, age 88, passed away February 5, 2023, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, following a brief illness. She was born November 28, 1934, in Wenatchee to Leslie and Rachel (Wainscott) Jordan. She lived on a ranch in Palisades, WA, until third grade, when her family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1941. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952, (a bridge-walker).
On May 2, 1953, Marilyn married Lyle Courtney and they made their home on the Courtney ranch in Malaga, WA. Marilyn was an active member of the Malaga Community for many years. She was a Malaga Grange Master, plus holding many other Grange offices until it merged with the Stemilt Hill Grange. When her children were younger, she was a 4-H Leader in Malaga for many years and active in the Malaga Grade School PTA.
She was employed for many years at Schuster's Modern Plumbing & Heating; she then worked for Dore Interiors. She owned and operated Marilyn's Fashion Center, from September of 1972, through December of 1978. She was President of the Downtown Business Association from 1978-1979. Marilyn was the bookkeeper for two irrigation companies in the Malaga area, Galler Ditch Company and Lockwood Canaday Irrigation for over 30 years, then she turned the responsibility over in 2020.
She owned and operated Western Wood Products with her son, Dean, from 1992 to 1997 . She was also actively involved in the operation of Courtney Orchards with her son, Dick; mowing, spraying and driving harvest truck from 1953 until 2004. She continued to keep the orchard books until 2020.
She always had pets. Her special cats gave her many hours of company. She loved to play bridge with her many friends; she scheduled everything around her “Tuesday girls”. Marilyn also loved to read and travel. She was very active with her Class of '52, helping to plan many of their reunions and get- togethers. She loved her yard and was an avid gardener for many years. She also tried to feed all the birds in the area and spent many hours watching their antics. Marilyn wasn't happy unless she was thinking of nice things to do for other people or worrying about her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, in 1978; parents; and brothers: Danny and Marvin. She is survived by her children: Dick (Jill) and Dean, both of Malaga, WA; granddaughters: Tonya (Jim) Petri of Melbourne, FL, and Danica Courtney of Malaga, WA; great-grandchildren: Trevor Petri of East Lansing, MI; Jenna Petri of Melbourne FL; and Jace Copeland and Stevie Langendorf of East Wenatchee, WA. She also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
At her request, a short Memorial will be held on May 23, 2023, at Three Lakes Estates Clubhouse in Malaga, WA, beginning at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of good times with refreshments.
