Marilyn K. Fulwiler
April 1, 1955 - February 14, 2020
Malaga, WA
Marilyn Fulwiler, 64 years old, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at home in the Colockum. Marilyn was born April 1, 1955, Wenatchee, WA, to the late Marlene VanHorn and Wayne Smith. She was the oldest of two. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald.
Marilyn was a caretaker to all and worked as an in-home caregiver. She loved Western movies, car races, and Easter was her favorite holiday. Marilyn liked spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and mowing the lawn.
Marilyn married Lance Fulwiler in 1975. They were married until his death, in 1986. She met Hans Theiss in 1993. They married and she lived out the rest of her life by his side.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Hans; daughter, Mechila (Kelly) Main of London, KY; son, Joshua (Staci) Fulwiler of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Jamie Fulwiler of East Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.