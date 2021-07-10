Marilyn "Kaye" Ray
East Wenatchee, WA
Marilyn “Kaye” (Murdock) Ray was born August 9, 1939, near Raymond, WA. She passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021. Kaye married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Frank Ray, in 1959. Frank and Kaye moved around the state of Washington for Frank’s work, finally settling in East Wenatchee, WA, in 1970. Along the way, Kaye became a loving mother of four boys: Douglas, Terry, Brian, and Richard. She felt blessed by having five granddaughters and two grandsons, for whom she would do anything. Kaye worked as the lead medical receptionist for many years for the Wenatchee Valley Clinic and in retirement, she and Frank bought and lived in a motorhome full time, so they could travel and visit loved ones, or go wherever there was a family member in need of help. She was lovingly known by her grandchildren as “Grandma Motorhome.” Kaye was a selfless and caring individual, who spent most of her time taking care of her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Brian; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Kaye’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A reception will follow at the home of Mandy Hupp. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.