Marilyn Louise (Dalvit) Ash
February 1, 1939 – October 24, 2022
Puyallup, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Marilyn passed away peacefully, after a long illness on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald G. Ash; daughter, Kelly (McCament) Patterson; and sons: Kevin McCament and Kearn McCament.
Marilyn was born in Wenatchee, WA, on February 1, 1939. Always a bright, caring, intelligent person, she cherished her time as a student at Wenatchee High School and twirled her way to head majorette. In 1957, she was elected Miss. Wenatchee and that same year, became Apple Blossom Princess.
After a brief secretarial job at Wenatchee Valley College, she married John B. McCament of Ellensburg, WA. Over the next several years, their three children were born. The family moved to Tacoma, WA, in 1970, where she took on her dream of attending college. Graduating with a degree in Business from Pacific Lutheran University, she became a full-time business teacher at Bethel High School in 1975. There, she found a home among the Bethel faculty and those friends remained steadfast to the present day.
In 1978, she married Donald G. Ash, a fellow teacher and basketball coach. Marilyn went on to get her Master's Degree at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. From there, she advanced to Vice Principal and into administration, where she pioneered a new vocational program called “Career Pathways,” which allowed students to gear curriculums toward their own interests and abilities, while still high school. From there, she went on to work in Olympia, WA, for the Washington State Board of Education and put on presentations across the country, including being part of President Clinton's commission on education.
Upon retiring, Marilyn and Don bought a second home in Green Valley, AZ, where they spent half the year. The rest of their time was spent at their lovely home in Puyallup, WA. The two enjoyed travelling around the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii, and Europe. When home in Puyallup, they treasured time spent with their combined six children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Marilyn became an adept watercolorist and gardener in her retired life. Roses were her favorites.
She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on November 10, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
