Marilyn "Rosie" Glickfeld

Marilynn "Rosie" Glickfeld
January 7, 1947 - November 7, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Marilynn "Rosie" Saye Glickfeld spent much of her childhood swimming, sailing, and bodysurfing off the sunny, warm beaches of Playa Del Rey, in southern California, and her teenage years in the rolling hills of Solvang in central California. A teenage romance lead to a brief early marriage and the birth of daughter, Lisa. A second short marriage followed, along with her son, David.
Despite the challenges of attending El Camino Community College while working to support her family as a single mother, Marilynn managed to pile Lisa and David into their VW bug for summer adventures in places like Yellowstone, Zion, and the Colorado Rockies. After earning a degree in interior design, she began working as a draftsperson for various engineering firms in southern California, while she also became an avid runner, entering numerous 10k and half-marathon events.
In the early '80's Marilynn discovered the mountains, enjoying regular ski weekends in the eastern Sierra, where she fell in love with high-altitude wildflowers, meadows, lakes, streams, and snow, ultimately leading her to move to Mammoth, with teenage son, David, where she could cross country ski after work and backcountry ski on the weekends. Noting the rose colored ski suits she often wore, friends began to call her Rosie. She had never liked sharing her given name with Marilyn Monroe, so Rosie stuck.
At a chance interview during a job search at Lake Tahoe, NV, Rosie didn't get the drafting position she'd hoped for, but it so happened the owner of the engineering firm, Larry Glickfeld, also ran a bicycle touring company, and was in need of a touring assistant. She accepted the gig and a year later, after much cycling, backcountry skiing, and back-packing together, in 1985, they were married at Sand Harbor, on the beach at Lake Tahoe. Two new daughters: Hayley and Heather, soon followed.
After moving to the Wenatchee Valley with their two young daughters, in 1992, Rosie worked as a structural draftsperson and bookkeeper for the family's Cascade Engineering firm, while also raising and sometimes homeschooling the two girls, who now also participated in the family outdoor activities.
During the daughters' teenage years, Rosie was diagnosed with MS, but this hardly kept her from living a full life. With the aid of her electric scooter and LINK, she remained active and engaged in the community. She found a supportive circle of friends at the Wenatchee Senior Center, where she especially enjoyed participating in the Writers' Club. She read voraciously, and often shared her opinion on local and political matters in letters to the editor. Rosie was also a dedicated member of the Christian Science Church for most of her life.
Ever since her childhood, Rosie had a heart for animals. She loved many cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. Notably, and most recently, the handsome black Pomeranian Harpo, who accompanied her for 13 years. Rosie and Harpo were often sighted around Wenatchee together; she in her electric scooter, he trotting faithfully alongside.
Rosie is survived by husband, Larry: daughter, Lisa (Brian) Dunagan; son, David Miliotis; and daughters: Hayley (Simon) Bielman, and Heather Glickfeld; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Marguerite Saye; brother, Robb Saye;and best friend, Harpo.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Rosie's name to www.servicedogsforamerica.org.